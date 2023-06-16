Art for The Intrinsic Perspective is by Alexander Naughton

The Guardian quietly released an announcement this morning that it will be using AI-generated content for its articles (this announcement was kept, as far as I can tell, off the front page, and given no unique leading image, as well as small title text).

The announcement is framed as being about careful usage, but really it gives them the leeway to use AI-generated content whenever they want, as long as there is “human oversight” somewhere in the process.

We will seek to use genAI tools editorially only where it contributes to the creation and distribution of original journalism. . . When we use genAI, we will focus on situations where it can improve the quality of our work. . .

A key example of usage they give is

. . assisting colleagues through corrections or suggestions. . .

which means that AIs can “suggest” text for the entirety of The Guardian, since presumably every article is “original journalism.” There’s more too.