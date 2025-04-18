The Intrinsic Perspective

Ax Ganto
I love how accurately you capture the constant swing of the cognitive pendulum one experiences when dealing with the incessant flow of news (and its interpretation). Every issue seems bigger than one person can handle these days.

On Monday you believe in Aliens, Achieved AGI and Quantum Supremacy. On Wednesday, after reading a few, down to earth rebuttals, you regret having been so easily fooled into marvel.

On Friday, you’re in awe again but this time with an aftertaste of suspicion as the debate gets too technical even for what seemed like an expert a few days ago.

On Sunday you just want to forget about it and your ability to understand any of it.

Nelshoy
We really should build Casey Handmer’s Monsterscope. It feels like the only worthwhile space mega project to really invest into in the upcoming decades. https://caseyhandmer.wordpress.com/2024/11/30/it-is-time-to-build-the-monster-scope/

