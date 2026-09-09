The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Sage M's avatar
Sage M
2dEdited

This is part of why I love and am mourning the slow decline of master craftspeople. The collaborations I undertake are in person, in the material world. Matthew Crawford's piece this weekend - a sort of love letter to the mechanics in his life - is a great illustration of how enriching this mode of human cooperative excellence can be. The shift into more and more abstract, mental, online work has eroded what can be a very wholesome universe of relational and productive activity.

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Andy Iverson's avatar
Andy Iverson
2d

This is another way in which it feels like AI amplifies the problems of the internet, rather than bringing something totally new. I already felt like I was working hurriedly in the shadows, because of the possibility that some of the billions of people on the internet were doing the same thing as me.

I sometimes make web apps with calculators for games, and I was always worried someone else would get the scoop and be the first one to make some specific calculator before I finished mine. But AI made it worse - last year I was working on a calculator for a brand new game system, and someone else vibe coded the same thing just a few days after release. It's not analogous to a millenium problem because the math was simple and there was no need to copy my work, but there is still an extreme amount of stress these days with any work that has a first-mover advantage.

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