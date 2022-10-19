The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Andrey Boborykin's avatar
Andrey Boborykin
Oct 19, 2022

How will we spend the remaining 700,000 hours of the 21st century? - that's the strongest opening sentence I've seen in a long time.

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Ted Wade's avatar
Ted Wade
Oct 19, 2022

When my daughter was growing up I was struck by how much young children want to watch the same videotape over and over (and over ...) until the grown-ups want to scream. I concluded that kids were so attached to stories just because they can be endlessly repeated. They watched to learn cause and effect, including theories of minds. In everyday life the same event doesn't always have the same consequences; the same act can be followed by different responses from others. In a cartoon it's so much clearer what is supposed to happen in a situation. And it happens reliably, with every new viewing. You can thus more readily learn the rules that enable you to later deal with the exceptions. This gives the toddler a kind of master view over reality that exceeds what was available in pre-modern times (oral storytelling, cave paintings, songs?) I guess this idea is kind of an opposite paradigm from the overfitting hypothesis, but it suits the cognitive level that kids have. You need fitting before you have to deal with overfitting. If so, it's like our brains were somehow pre-prepared to take developmental advantage of recorded media.

Does it really help us learn faster or better? It's probably too late to answer that. You might set out to compare children who are normally surrounded by screens and those who live in deliberately more tech-primitive society. But there would be so many confounders for any conclusion, and no ethical way to control for them.

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