The summer solstice comes. In just over a month, the sun’s rays will hike to their northernmost peak. At Stonehenge, the sunrise will summit the Heel Stone, turning the stone’s shadow into a long blade that pierces between the monoliths and touches the Altar Stone. There, amid the cramped tourist encampments, Fey creatures will have made their annual pilgrimage. Wearing faces so perfectly average they slip from memory, the Fey will sip their coffees and be jostled amid the crowd.

Here too at The Intrinsic Perspective, we are attuned to tides of light and the music of the spheres. And the astronomical charts have informed me it is time for my semi-annual call to share your writing here on The Intrinsic Perspective.

So send me your links, and I will (a) read your piece, (b) pull quotes and/or images from it, (c) often write some thoughts or reactions, (d) share it, bundled with others, in a structure much like my regular link and commentary roundups. Submissions will be published in two or three installments over the summer (the end results will look like previous ones did).

The benefits are twofold. Readers enjoy the act of browsing authors that might not normally show up in their feeds or inboxes, and submitting is a great way to show off your best work. Please note that submitting is for paid subscribers only.

Instructions (same as previous calls, but please read carefully):

You must submit something published for public consumption, like a blog post, website, paper, or so on, and you must be the author/originator. Do not submit a shared Google doc or a draft. What you submit doesn’t technically have to be writing, but don’t send me things the median TIP reader would be uninterested in (e.g., “here are pictures of my vacation” would be bad, unless your vacation was to space). I reserve the right to exclude anything too weird or controversial, anything which doesn’t fit the readership here, anything that looks like a scam, contextless links to social media homepages, anything promoting your company or service, and to order the results however I like. You can only submit one thing. Do not send me two different things and ask me to choose. Writing doesn’t expire, so if you have a great piece from last year, please share, but keep in mind recency bias is good.

Deadline:

When your cells are saturated with light. June 20th.



Submit to this email: