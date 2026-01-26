The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
1d

You might be especially disheartened to learn that they are in fact taking away snow days. If more than one day they go to remote learning, in places like nyc I think they might even be doing remote learning on the very first snow day. In some places maybe 2nd grade and up, in some maybe K. Anyway, beautifully written!

Reply
Share
6 replies by Erik Hoel and others
SJ's avatar
SJ
21h

Leaving my dog to die unbeknownst to me, while I have a great, ok day - is one of my greatest fears. I hate you.

Also, it's a great short story.

And yes, this snow is for children. And dogs. But only for a little while. My dog will happily freeze to death, because she's half Bernese mountain dog. Her instinct is to find cold - but she doesn't have the extreme temperature adaptation. So she has a coat and booties that she loathes. Her favorite problem solving game is figuring out how to get them off in the snow.

At least you don't have to shovel a pooping station for children.

I'm glad it makes you happy today :)

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erik Hoel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture