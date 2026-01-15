The Intrinsic Perspective

James of Seattle
2d

Quick question: could an LLM be conscious during its training, i.e., while it is learning?

Jochen Szangolies
2d

Intriguing argument, I'll give the full paper a read later. I have attempted something similar (and FQxI was kind enough to reward my efforts with a 3rd place in their essay contest) essentially based on the Newman problem, which states that structure isn't enough to fix any details of the domain (save its cardinality). But all LLMs have access to is structure, concretely, the structure of language---which tokens occur in what relations with other tokens. So for any model of what an LLM utters (i.e. every interpretation of what it 'means' by the terms it uses), you can construct an alternative model simply by permuting the mapping of terms to elements of the domain (things in the world). I hope it's not too presumptuous to assume that this might also be of interest to you, so here's the original contest entry (the argument is developed in the technical endnotes): https://qspace.fqxi.org/competitions/entry/2236

And here's a popularized version of the argument: https://3quarksdaily.com/3quarksdaily/2024/04/russells-bane-why-llms-dont-know-what-theyre-saying.html

