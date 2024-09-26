The Desiderata series is a regular roundup of links and thoughts for paid subscribers, as well as an open thread and ongoing Ask Me Anything in the comments.

Sam Altman’s takeover of OpenAI looks complete Will Elon Musk’s Starship even make it to Mars? Microplastics harm learning and memory in mice. Oh, and there’s some in human brains, too The Mozart Turing test Lots of animals might have names (in their animal dialect) A neuroscientist reviews The World Behind the World Rumors: AI cults, is my boss an AI? From the archives Ask Me Anything

1. OpenAI is transforming into a for-profit and giving Sam Altman equity. People are not very happy about this.

Since I haven’t seen it mentioned: am I the only one who remembers Sam Altman testifying to congress that he holds no equity? (exact moment here).

Kennedy asks him: “You make a lot of money do you?”

Altman responds: “I make no money. No, I’m paid enough for health insurance. I have no equity in OpenAI… I’m doing this because I love it.”

Unfortunately, Kennedy never asked Altman if he will ever own equity. Now he owns 7% (worth billions) and the old-guard that started the company with him are pretty much all gone.