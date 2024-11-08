Art for The Intrinsic Perspective is by Alexander Naughton

You’ve heard me talk about consciousness a lot. After all, it’s been one of my main intellectual focuses for almost two decades now. In graduate school, I worked on developing aspects of Integrated Information Theory, the most popular mathematically formal approach to measuring consciousness that exists in neuroscience. My novel, The Revelations, is about the hunt for a scientific theory of consciousness (with a murder mixed in). And I just wrote an essay laying out the evidence for the (at-least-worth-considering) provocative thesis that science itself might be incomplete, with consciousness being a main culprit.

Personally, I still hold out hope that there will be a scientific answer to consciousness! It is very possible that somewhere in Borges' infinite library there sits a book, and in that book there is a paragraph with the right words in the right order, and that simple paragraph contains everything you need to deduce a scientific explanation of consciousness. One measly paragraph would be enough! I would collapse in joy, weeping, if I ever read such a thing.

But when it comes to consciousness, it’s still such a nascent field that you don’t have to be an expert to have opinions about it. Unlike a physics “Theory of Everything,” consciousness is far more immediate, both in that we’re all intimately familiar with it, and also in that the field itself still doesn’t require any deep technical expertise to have fun speculating about (or even, arguably, contributing to).

After being subjected to years of my rambling on the subject, it’s time I hear from you all.

What are your favorite theories of consciousness? Do you adhere to any? Do you have your own? Thoughts on places to start? How, exactly, do subjective experiences arise from a gelatinous structure of cells puffing little chemicals at one another?

Will the problem ever be solved, or will it one day just be dissolved? And if AI isn’t conscious, then what do you even need consciousness for, anyways?

All levels of analysis are welcome. Feel free to speculate wildly, and I’ll offer feedback on the more promising / interesting proposals.