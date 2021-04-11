The Intrinsic Perspective
Natural philosophy, belles-lettres, polemics.
By Erik Hoel
· Over 72,000 subscribers
Subscribe
By subscribing, you agree Substack's
Terms of Use
, and acknowledge its
Information Collection Notice
and
Privacy Policy
.
No thanks
“Something different, dynamic. Outstanding writing. ”...”
T. Cannon,
The Cannon Dispatch
“Neuroscientist + novelist = god-tier Substack”...”
Adam Mastroianni,
Experimental History
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts