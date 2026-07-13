The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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David Ericson's avatar
David Ericson
Jul 13

With much of the company literature (not merely Anthropic's), we are getting "If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then (maybe) it's a duck." This avoids the problem that we don't understand what a duck is in the first place.

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Amarda Shehu's avatar
Amarda Shehu
Jul 13

One more observation, as an AI researcher. Even beyond the protein issue I identified earlier, the paper is flourish. It is just a standard interpretability result. The claim reduces to: a transformer keeps a small set of readable directions in its residual stream that hold intermediate values of multi-step computation and get reused by many downstream components. This statement is about representational format and reuse, which you should expect from any neural network that has to chain steps efficiently. Even the author acknowledge "computationally efficient." The global workspace framing adds no predictive content. Every result the paper reports follows directly from representational efficiency. The one property that I would want to see (which would distinguish the workspace), is sharp nonlinear ignition. This is the one they cannot show. The paper's real contributions are narrower. (1) The Jacobian lens recovers intermediate representations that the logit lens misses. (2) The directions it finds are the same ones that causally drive behavior.

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