The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Carlos's avatar
Carlos
Apr 29

One lesson from math is that conjectures can be proven to be false. You're not a loser if you show a conjecture is false.

Similarly, "consciousness can have a scientific explanation" is false if science is taken to be the study of what is objectively observable. Because consciousness cannot be directly observed by third parties.

I believe you brought this up in your book, but I don't remember if you found a way around it.

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Christopher Shinn's avatar
Christopher Shinn
Apr 29

Your comment that "the ideas are fun to discuss on podcasts, and no opinion can really be proven wrong" captures why I (a layman) first became interested in consciousness as an area of study, and, after a while, burned out. It can feel like anything goes -- and that even with experts, popular discussions lack rigor and bend towards guru dynamics...

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