Marcus Seldon
5d

This isn’t a perfect analogy, but I’m curious what you think of it as it came to mind while reading your piece.

LLMs are to white collar labor as factories are to blue collar craftsmanship.

Both can produce ok but fairly generic products very easily and cheaply, and often that is good enough. But in many cases it’s also not good enough. A skilled craftsman still makes better furniture than IKEA. And even when we don’t need amazing work, there are many cases where you need a result that isn’t generic.

Another way the analogy works is how we’re flooded with low quality consumer products, and many people in rich countries now struggle with clutter in their homes.

Avi (Firecrystal Scribe)
5dEdited

I really appreciate this article. I've noticed the people I respect the most talking about AI have now moved to reluctantly acknowledging that there is a difference between training AI in skills that are automatically checkable, like passing a unit test or proving a mathematical theory in a formal language, and skills that are not easy to check, like writing good prose or making a high-quality informal academic argument. Our current methods for training LLMs don't continue to scale for the hard to check skills.

The idea that we will soon have automated software engineers and researchers, much less children's book authors, appears ridiculous when you consider this. Until we have another paradigm shift in machine learning, this isn't going to change. No matter how much the labs pour money into bespoke reinforcement learning frameworks and agentic scaffolds, they aren't going to be able to endow the models with human level expertise in these hard to verify capabilities.

