The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Dawson Eliasen's avatar
Dawson Eliasen
May 23

There are also proofs for all provable theorems in the Library of Babel. I'm not seeing how this is meaningfully different from finding one there.

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Carlos
May 23

Like you said, I think science is the domain where ASI fails to materialize, because there is no amount of intelligence that allows you to skip having to do real world experiments, and I think we're pretty far away from fully automated laboratories. Science really is very different from math and programming.

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