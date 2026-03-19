The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Susanna Dorr's avatar
Susanna Dorr
3d

What a wonderful reset this morning, Eric. So vividly human and real, it inclines me to turn off my screen and go outside. Thank you.

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Sage M's avatar
Sage M
3d

Beautifully crafted, Erik. Tone, imagery, all of it.

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