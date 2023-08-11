Art for The Intrinsic Perspective is by Alexander Naughton

It’s August, it’s hot, I want to stay inside and read in the air conditioning, so I’m doing a call for subscriber writing. Meaning that if you submit something I’ll personally read it and then share your work here on TIP. This is a great way for me to discover talent and also just get a finger on the pulse of the community.



Note that, unlike a lot of calls for subscriber writing, I actually want to read what you’re writing, not just pass it on with a tiny link in a list of a hundred other links. So I’m going to structure the list of links like a Desiderata, where I do some commentary, or at least find a quote, for each individual piece. I also think this will make the results more interesting for those who aren’t submitting pieces.

Yes, this is only for TIP’s paid subscribers. Please make sure you are one of them before submitting (btw, there’s still a 30% off summer sale going on).

Writing doesn’t expire, so if you have a great piece from last year, please share, although keep in mind recency bias is good. The only limit is that it has to be something published for public consumption, like a blog post, and you have to be the author/originator. What you share doesn’t technically have to be writing, but don’t send me things the median TIP reader would be uninterested in (e.g., “here are pictures of my vacation on my website” = bad). I reserve the right to exclude anything too weird or controversial, anything which doesn’t fit the TIP readership, anything that looks like a scam, contextless links to social media homepages or your company, etc, and to order the results however I like. Don’t submit anything unpublished, I will not link to a google doc or a draft.

Send me the title, the publicly accessible URL, and your preferred name in an email. Try to email from the address you are a paid subscriber on, or include that email address in your submission. You can only submit once.

Submit to: hoelerik@gmail.com

I’ll publish the results and my thoughts about each submission, or at minimum an excerpt I choose to quote from, in September. Deadline is August 31st. The result will essentially be a post that’s a list of links, but, like the Desiderata series, with my commentary / excerpted quotes from each.

I know it sounds cliche, verging on ChatGPT-levels of sappy, but I’m genuinely looking forward to the tables being turned. There is a pleasantness to the passenger seat, after all.