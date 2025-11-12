The Intrinsic Perspective

Erik Hoel
18h

Could someone edit the Wikipedia, please? To remove the faulty citations in that screenshot? I'd suggest starting the Child Prodigy section instead with:

John von Neumann was a child prodigy who by the age of 12 "already had an astonishing grasp of advanced mathematics." source: The Recollections of Eugene Wigner.

Rather than the current incorrect "8 figure" claim.

I've heard sometimes it's better to ask for an editor or someone with experience, since there are lots of rules, and first-time accounts editing a big page like Johnny's might be distrusted. But I really don't know anything about Wikipedia's details.

Scott Alexander
14hEdited

I assume this is partly meant as a disagreement with my https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/book-review-the-man-from-the-future , but sorry, I still think I'm (mostly) right. I've read the same von Neumann biographies you have, and as far as I can tell you're citing them in a misleading, bordering on deceptive, way. I'll just give a few examples but I think the pattern they present extends to the rest of the piece also.

TALE OF TWO CITIES: You discount Goldstine's account of him reciting Tale of Two Cities from memory, because you say MacRae gives "critical context that deflates it"- that he memorized this book in particular to learn English. But here's what MacRae actually says:

>> "But [von Neumann] did intend early that he should escape from Europe to America if he could, and he hoped his facility in languages could help toward this. He had devised a cunning way of getting the syntax in foreign languages, such as English, right. He read selected books in the language he wanted to get the feel of, very quickly but with enormous concentration, so that every word in the passages he chose was implanted in his mind. Through this practice, he was able at age fifty in the early 1950s to baffle Herman Goldstine by quoting the first dozen pages of Dickens’s Tale of Two Cities word for word."

There is no claim here that Tale of Two Cities was unique or that Goldstine specifically chose Tale of Two Cities because he knew it was the one English book JvN has memorized. All that MacRae says is that JvN was reading all of these English books because he wanted to learn English to go to America. So when you say that Goldstine's choice of TOTC "couldn't have been a random book" because "it was the exact same passage Macrae reports Johnny purposefully memorized years before", this is disingenuous - MacRae mentions a general tendency to read things "with enormous concentration" (is this the same as deliberate memorization? I'm not sure), and brings up TOTC only in the context of it being the one Goldstine tested him on!

I don't really believe JvN memorized "every book he ever read", but I do think it's plausible that he memorized large sections of many books basically for fun and for language practice, then remembered them for decades. It's always possible that JvN specifically suggested TOTC to Goldstine because it was one of the few he had memorized, and that Goldstine lied about this, but there is no positive evidence for this story.

GREEK: You say that Goldstine "makes a number of much-cited wild claims about Johnny, including about his early life, things that Goldstine could not possibly have known for sure. First, he says that 'He and his father joked together in Classical Greek'” - here you are implying that he must be making this up, because how could he have known this? But Goldstine very clearly explains how he knows this - he says von Neumann told him! And MacRae also writes that von Neumann told "Princeton colleagues" about his tendency to joke in Greek at age 6 (I don't know if he only means Goldstine, or if others reported this too). He does include the line "It has to be said that the rest of the family denies this," but this statement has no cited source. I assume the source was JvN's brother Nicholas, who I think was the only family member still alive for MacRae to interview, but Nicholas was eight years younger than John and would not have been alive when John was six. So contra the way you frame this, Goldstine has a perfectly valid source but I don't know how MacRae would know this.

EIGHT-DIGIT NUMBERS: You say it must be false that von Neumann could calculate eight-digit numbers in his head at age 6, because you found the claim in Harry Henderson, and you think he is misquoting MacRae, who was talking about adulthood. But Henderson is correctly quoting Paul Halmos, who worked as von Neumann's assistant, and who said it about age six specifically (although he describes it as an "unverifiable" "story in circulation"). See https://gwern.net/doc/math/1973-halmos.pdf .

MacRae does use the "half wrong" framing device, but it's unclear in what sense he thinks the claim that JvN could multiply eight-digit numbers was half-wrong. At the point where he should explain this, all he says is:

>> "The most important use to which he had put his memory was that he had stuffed an unprecedented number of mathematical constants and equations into it. Most of us have very few mathematical constants in our mind, perhaps only the up-to-twelve-times multiplication table. Johnny had put in his mind layers and layers of algebraic verities. These were the explanation of his extraordinary powers of mental calculation. He was not actually better than many other mathematicians — or indeed than some vaudeville freaks — at multiplying one eight-digit figure by another. But he used his accumulation of mathematical constants and equations to become a startling problem-solver and extraordinary concept-expander."

By the claim that he was "no better than vaudeville freaks", MacRae seems to imply that he could multiply eight-digit numbers, but so could some other freakish people, so it doesn't matter. I'm not sure what the claim that this is based on memorized "algebraic verities" is supposed to imply, or why this takes away from his achievement. I think it's misleading to take the fact that MacRae used a framing device saying this was "half-wrong" out of context, and then accuse people who mention it of saying "half-wrong" things, unless you understand the sense in which this was wrong better than I do. In any case, I don't know what MacRae's source is, and whether he is just repeating Halmos.

WEEPING MATH TEACHER: You argue against the claim that "His first math teacher wept when he met Johnny (false)". You mock people who believe this, calling it "a gem I heard from the brain trust on social media". But you relegate the evidence to a footnote, and as far as I can tell your evidence only shows that there was another math teacher before the one who wept, and so the weeper was the second math teacher. Given how irrelevant a disagreement this is - I don't even think most versions of this claim online specify that it was the first - I think it's bizarre how hostile you are to the people who believe it; anyone who didn't go through the footnotes one by one would think you had disproven that a math teacher wept at JvN's talent at all.

NO PHOTOGRAPHIC MEMORY: You quote MacRae saying he had "no sort of photographic memory" to imply that his memory wasn't really that good, and contrasting this with the claim that he could "remember literally anything he wants". But here's the MacRae paragraph that includes this phrase:

>> "His memory and feel for words, plus unsurpassed feel for mathematical symbols, had not extended to memory for faces. All his life he was embarrassed by not knowing people who clearly knew him. He had no sort of photographic memory. This imposed some limitations on his mathematics (he was not good at envisaging shapes) but probably also added to some of his strengths. It is difficult for anybody with a photographic mind to think in terms of more than three dimensions. Johnny had no difficulty in thinking in terms of a quarter of a dimension or of some minuscule fraction of a dimension or several hundred thousand dimensions or infinite dimensions. He just moved the algebraic symbols for these across the chessboard of his mind."

MacRae is saying that, although his memory for words and mathematical symbols was amazing, it was not "photographic" in the sense of applying to faces.

I think this also gets at a more general objection I have to this section. MacRae is telling all of these amazing stories about the crazy things JvN can do, and you're quote-mining all of them for a few words you can take out of context to suggest that he wasn't really all that great. Not only would someone who went back to the source find you are citing the few words in a misleading way, but they would find them placed in the middle of countless anecdotes about how great JvN indeed was, which you pretend don't exist because you can't fit them into your debunking project.

(continued in reply because full comment is too long)

