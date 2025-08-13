The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricochette's avatar
Ricochette
1d

Great list, thanks for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Isaac King's avatar
Isaac King
15h

"When Scientists Reject the Mathematical Foundations of Science" reads to me like standard crackpottery. I don't have the biology knowledge to evaluate its claims directly, but I can't take seriously any author who claims to have disproven reductionism without considering the earth shattering empirical consequences this would have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Erik Hoel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture