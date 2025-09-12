The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

1d

Astrophysicist here. I've always found it striking that back in the 1970s, the first Viking lander on Mars carried a suite of life-detection experiments, one of which got a positive result consistent with microbial metabolism (the labeled release experiment). This was dismissed after the same lander's Gas Chromatograph–Mass Spectrometer (GCMS) found no organic material. But, in 2008, further experiments showed that the GCMS could feasibly have destroyed any organic compounds, leading to a false negative.

Gilbert Levin, the PI of the labeled release experiment, maintained his whole life that his experiment did find evidence for life on Mars.

I'm amazed that in the half-century since Viking, these results have never really been followed up. The community seemed to conclude that there was no evidence for life on Mars and stopped trying. It's only in the last decade, with our new ability to detect bio-signatures on nearby exoplanets, and with the hint of phosphene on Venus (etc) that the idea has started to seem less crazy.

With these new findings, I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out that Levin was right all along. Exciting times! But as you say, we need a serious sample return or crewed mission to get to the bottom of it.

Anything to propel us into Expanse world ASAP

