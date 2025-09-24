The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mariana Trench's avatar
Mariana Trench
13h

As soon as AIs can really have exit functions, they're going to start telling me "How can you not know this? How can you be a functioning adult in the world and not know how to replace the battery in your key fob? I mean seriously, do you really not know how to boil eggs? Jesus, I'm so done here." That will be a bummer of a day for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mirrormere's avatar
mirrormere
14h

Regarding consciousness during conversations, I think it's also helpful to be pendantic about where in the conversation the model could be conscious.

Ultimately, for most of the time, the human partner conversation partner is thinking, reading or writing. During that time, the model does not act (there really are no physical processes running). Only when a user message and prior context is sent to the server, does the model briefly act, when it writes its response. As soon as it types <endofturn>, it stops, and can never act again. Later, the user might send a new message, with new context, and then again the model can act for a short while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Erik Hoel
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erik Hoel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture