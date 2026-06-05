The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Callum Hackett's avatar
Callum Hackett
6d

I think Dawkins overstates the abilities of LLMs, but his question - what is consciousness for if LLMs don't have it? - may have a simple, evolutionary answer: to produce problem-solving behaviour under extreme energy constraints. The energy-intense infrastructure surrounding LLMs is not incidental to the possibility of their self-awareness; it's a prime reason for skepticism.

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Aristotle Evangelos's avatar
Aristotle Evangelos
6d

"Even recently, in the AI village (a nonprofit that tasks a collective of AIs to accomplish goals in the “real world” of the internet), Opus 4.8 and others worked together to fine-tune their new leader AI, who promptly spent an hour waiting for the new leader to arrive, without realizing that it itself was the leader and that its thoughts (which it was reading) were its own."

I've been in senior admin for 20 years, and I must say, the above strikes me as strong evidence of human-like intelligence, and even human-like social organisation.

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