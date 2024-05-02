Art for The Intrinsic Perspective is by Alexander Naughton

It’s summer again, which means I’m in need of beach reading here on Cape Cod. So I’m doing a call for the people who support The Intrinsic Perspective to send me a sample of their writing to share here (well, the link to it). I promise to read all submissions personally and then post the links collectively (usually with an excerpt I pulled as well) in a handful of posts spaced out over the summer months. This is for paid subscribers only. If you want to see what the final result looks like, check out the submissions from the call last year, which were split into parts 1, 2, and 3.

Previously, this has gotten a number of writers on my personal radar, and I heard as much from many readers as well, who enjoyed browsing for hidden gems. The results will be divided into parts and occasionally shared here over this summer. This is not a competition: links to pretty much all the submissions were included last year. You can send in only one thing.

A note about a minor change this year: Given the large number of submissions, last time the hardest part was not actually reading everything, but summarizing the pieces in my own words for prospective readers (I kept worrying there would be a better way, that the author might not like it, that perhaps the main emphasis was X not Y, and was fiddling with the descriptions too much). So I am asking that submitters write a one-sentence description of their piece themselves this time. However, I will still personally read the full text itself and, in most cases, pull out an excerpt (or image) to share alongside your description, and sometimes react to it as well. If a piece doesn’t get an excerpt or reaction, that doesn’t mean I hated it, just that nothing popped out to me as self-contained enough to share, or it was too long for me to reasonably read, like a book, etc.

The deadline is June 1st. Below is the email to send your submission to (again, only one per person, and you must be a paid subscriber) along with further formatting guidelines that must be followed.