The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

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Nick Martin's avatar
Nick Martin
3d

Intelligence isn't magic.

The argument seems to go:

better AI → automated AI research → recursive self-improvement → intelligence explosion → superintelligence → ??? → extinction

I'm interested in the ???.

Intelligence isn't the same thing as capability, and capability isn't the same thing as power.

At some point an AI has to affect the real world. How? Biological weapons? Nuclear war? Robots? Manipulating humans? Some physics we supposedly can't understand?

Take cyber, which gets cited frequently. AI agents are getting very good at hacking. Suppose they get so good they somehow take down the entire Internet. That would be extraordinarily difficult and an enormous catastrophe.

Then what?

We're still a long way from human extinction.

Meanwhile, the physical world stubbornly exists, and so does scarcity. Chips can't be manufactured instantly. Fabs can't be built instantly. Power generation can't be built instantly. Mines, factories and robots can't be conjured into existence by thinking really hard.

In the AI 2027 scenario it was completely autonomous manufacturing zones. No human in the loop. Are we anywhere close to autonomous manufacturing zones? We don't even have self driving cars that can work in all conditions. Robots can't fold laundry.

Building in the real world is often stubbornly iterative. Perhaps with enough intelligence prototyping can be accelerated, but empirical evidence is still faster than simulating many things. That takes time, space, resources and energy, all of which are scarce. AI autonomous zones cannot be built instantly.

While all of this is happening, everyone else doesn't just sit there. Governments, companies, militaries, humans and other AIs react. As we approach having these capabilities, why would we completely relinquish control? Why would there not be independent AIs helping monitor and manage these zones?

I don't find “superintelligence would figure out something you haven't thought of” to be a persuasive argument. It's not falsifiable. Sure, we don't know what every hypothetical superintelligence could do, but unknown capability isn't even remotely the same thing as unlimited capability or the power to overcome every human response and real-world constraint.

Before we use speculative extinction scenarios to justify banning open source and concentrating control over AI in a few governments and giant labs, can someone fill in the ???

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38 replies by Erik Hoel and others
Justin Ross's avatar
Justin Ross
3d

Thank you for posting this. I am not often scared and I am not a hysterical person, but the state of AI scares the shit right into my pants. I have no idea how we're going to survive this.

The worst part of humanity is our inability to stop technological progress because of the worst sort of game theory. The entire technological world, and therefore the entire world, has been reduced to an out of control experiment run by one simple train of thought:

"Should we build this clearly and obviously horribly dangerous technology?"

"No, definitely not, but the other guys might, so yes, definitely."

It's disgusting that our collective fate is in the balance and to be determined by a technology that 99% of us don't want. That's a pretty sick joke. But then this was always going to be our fate. The Tower of Babel is small and everyone gets punished for it regardless of whether they helped.

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