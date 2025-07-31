The Intrinsic Perspective

Another thought - the persistent absolute belief that neuroscience understands the mind is disturbing. We can learn a lot from scans, but making categorical statements about human behavior based on myelination is several bridges too far.

I think it's partly about what's feasible in the home vs the classroom in the current American system. I've taught 3-6yos in Asia for many years now (to be reading Hop-on-Pop-level texts independently by 6) and there are many kids who just need strong phonics and appropriate material to set off on their own around 4-5. But there are others who aren't capable even at 6 of reliably reading CVC words. A lot of education systems (and teachers) have decided that the class should move at the pace of the slowest student, or the slowest third. Others simply don't have the resources to teach multiple levels in the same room. Unfortunately a lot of people seem to have decided that rather than trying to solve these probably solvable problems we should just give up.

Teachers also tend to be fixated on writing, probably because it's much easier to assess, and there is a developmental lag between what a child can read and what they're physically capable of writing. Many teachers are uncomfortable with teaching a child to read words they can't be made to write. In general receptive skills are undervalued relative to productive skills in early education and lower elementary, and that has all sorts of unfortunate downstream effects

