The Intrinsic Perspective

The Intrinsic Perspective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawson Eliasen's avatar
Dawson Eliasen
3d

If dreams are the cure to our overfitting on our individual learning, then works of art are the dreams of the culture. Part of the explanation for an overfitted culture is a deficiency of dreams (which is also caused by the overfitted culture--it's a feedback loop).

I often complain to family and friends that algorithmic recommendations on Spotify etc. have completely broken down because the algorithms are now learning from their own recommendations. I listen to artist A, so Spotify thinks that I will like artist B because lots of people that listen to artist A also listen to artist B. But at this point in the history of algorithmic content, people that listen to artist A listen to artist B *because Spotify suggested it*. This creates a downward spiral, maybe something like a model collapse of recommendation engines where you are just being recommended music which represents the average of whatever genre you're spending the most time in.

The reason this is so awful is that artists now are slave to these recommendations. Human consciousness has been all but removed from the process by which artists "make it" (of course not entirely because, of course, labels still pay to have their artists recommended by Spotify) and instead they are mostly doing whatever they can to be picked up by Spotify's recommendation algorithm or TikTok creators that will make their song viral through TikTok's algorithm. The result is that artists are encouraged to make average-sounding music, because that's what's recommended by the algorithm. Not because anyone wants that, just because of the dynamics of such a system.

Spotify is just the place where this is happening most acutely, but clearly it's happening with movies and books as well.

I have some hope that eventually the tide will turn and people will become so sick of the stagnancy that they will begin to actively seek out actual cultural dreams, and slowly they will start to be encouraged even more so than ever before once we have some awareness of their actual importance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Erik Hoel and others
Tristan Naramore's avatar
Tristan Naramore
3d

I would buy and read this book. This essay alone contains the seeds for a hundred new lines of inquiry and exploration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Erik Hoel and others
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erik Hoel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture