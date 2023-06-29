The Revelations is my first novel. It’s also probably the best thing I’ll ever write. To this day I still occasionally get an email from someone saying that it’s their favorite novel of all time.

As I’ve written about, the novel was not reviewed by any magazines or outlets when it launched here in the US, despite coming out from a major publisher and Barnes and Nobles buying several copies for every store in America. This has led to readers saying things like this:

It’s the best, most underrated book and the publisher’s marketing team should be fired for misbranding it in the US, because everyone should be reading and hyping on this novel. . .

In comparison to the US edition, in Italy The Revelations has become a sensation—I’ve lost track of the number of reviews sent my way after the Italian translation and debut last year.

What is the book? A murder mystery set in the world of scientific research into consciousness. A hymn to New York City. A expose of academia and the careerism of science. A cautionary tale for would-be geniuses. A bildungsroman. A message from an alien star.

Order online



Here’s a small selection of what people have said about it: