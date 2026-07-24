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Goodbye Slopstack! Also, a $50,000 essay/fiction contest, adversarial consciousness tech, & more
Desiderata #41
Jul 24
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Anthropic runs like Wile E. Coyote into the brick wall of consciousness research
When the AI companies first began talking about existential risk, it was common to hear some version of:
Jul 13
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Erik Hoel
154
41
33
June 2026
Screentime correlates more with kids' brains than IQ; Matt Yglesias gets Dan Dennett wrong; Why literary fiction awards keep falling for AI…
Desiderata #40
Jun 23
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Erik Hoel
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7
Don't dethrone consciousness!
LLMs aren't conscious (and thinking they are is culturally dangerous)
Jun 5
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Erik Hoel
250
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71
May 2026
But Dumbo could already fly?
100% pure human copium about OpenAI solving Erdős problems
May 23
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Erik Hoel
166
48
17
April 2026
We consciousness researchers have failed you
In Which I Become Shackleton
Apr 29
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Erik Hoel
295
118
67
IVF epigenetic damage gets worse across generations; The next Project Hail Mary; AI's "odorless" math proofs; Waymo at 100% human oversight…
Desiderata #39
Apr 2
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Erik Hoel
82
25
13
March 2026
Hubris
The Lore of the World: Part 4
Mar 19
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Erik Hoel
118
20
9
RIP Dan Simmons. Why weren't you more famous?
The world hates a polymath
Mar 13
•
Erik Hoel
186
10
25
Bits In, Bits Out
Six years of AI and the world got stupider
Mar 5
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Erik Hoel
603
80
137
February 2026
My New Org to Solve Consciousness (or Die Trying); A Rogue AI Community That Wasn't; David Foster Wallace Is Still Right; Cow Tools Are…
Desiderata #38: links and commentary
Feb 5
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Erik Hoel
80
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4
January 2026
It only snows like this for children
The Lore of the World: Part 3
Jan 26
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Erik Hoel
169
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© 2026 Erik Hoel
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