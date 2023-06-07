The Intrinsic Perspective
Stop trying to make a "good" social media site
You want what cannot be had
Jun 7
Erik Hoel
May 2023
The White House agrees you have a small brain
Human extinction and AI denial
May 31
Erik Hoel
The mind-body problem was discovered by a princess
Philosophical letters from a possible Renaissance romance
May 23
Erik Hoel
Desiderata #12: links and commentary
Siblings aren't always 50% related, Congress on AI, education in 1912, a dog turns 31
May 18
Erik Hoel
Your IQ isn't 160. No one's is.
Stratospheric IQs are like leprechauns, unicorns, or mermaids
May 9
Erik Hoel
April 2023
The Intrinsic Podcast #2: Traditional publishing is dying
Listen now | Guest Elle Griffin researches writing online
Apr 27
Erik Hoel
and
Elle Griffin
I owe my career to the SAT
Now 80% of colleges are making decisions without it
Apr 19
Erik Hoel
Elon Musk's Substack ban was needless drama. Where did the adults go?
On the petulance of our public figures
Apr 10
Erik Hoel
March 2023
Why is my novel a hit in Italy but not the United States?
Is it luck? Culture? Or some secret third thing?
Mar 30
Erik Hoel
Desiderata #11: Or, the time I got ChatGPT to happily design a death camp
Links and commentary
Mar 23
Erik Hoel
Vigil
A larger animal waits for a smaller one to die
Mar 14
Erik Hoel
Why are famous writers suddenly terrible when they write on Substack?
Some sure seem pretty bad when it’s just them
Mar 7
Erik Hoel
