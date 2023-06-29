WORLD BEHIND THE WORLD
My next book isn’t out yet, but you can now PREORDER it. You get a lot of book for your book, like:
An update to Julian Jaynes’ cult classic The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind.
A “big history” account of how literature refined its ability to understand minds at the same time that science was refining its ability to understand the physical world.
Why Freud was the best thing to ever happen to television.
A tour of the neuroscience of consciousness, and where modern theories like Integrated Information Theory (which I worked on in graduate school) fail.
How science is fundamentally incomplete because a scientific theory of consciousness is a Gödel sentence written in the language of empiricism.
An argument for why you have free will based on my work on the mathematics of causal emergence.
Here are some things people are saying about it:
“With the ear of a poet and the eye of a neuroscientist, Hoel pioneers a new marriage between the enchantments of literature and the challenges of modern brain science.” - David Eagleman, neuroscientist at Stanford and bestselling author of Sum and Livewired
“A fascinating exploration into how the brain creates our conscious experiences—potentially revolutionizing neuroscience and the future of technology—from a Forbes 30 Under 30 scientist.” -Next Big Idea Club