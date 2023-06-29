WORLD BEHIND THE WORLD

Erik Hoel
Jun 29, 2023
My next book isn’t out yet, but you can now PREORDER it. You get a lot of book for your book, like:

  • An update to Julian Jaynes’ cult classic The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind.

  • A “big history” account of how literature refined its ability to understand minds at the same time that science was refining its ability to understand the physical world.

  • Why Freud was the best thing to ever happen to television.

  • A tour of the neuroscience of consciousness, and where modern theories like Integrated Information Theory (which I worked on in graduate school) fail.

  • How science is fundamentally incomplete because a scientific theory of consciousness is a Gödel sentence written in the language of empiricism.

  • An argument for why you have free will based on my work on the mathematics of causal emergence.

Here are some things people are saying about it:

“With the ear of a poet and the eye of a neuroscientist, Hoel pioneers a new marriage between the enchantments of literature and the challenges of modern brain science.” - David Eagleman, neuroscientist at Stanford and bestselling author of Sum and Livewired

“A fascinating exploration into how the brain creates our conscious experiences—potentially revolutionizing neuroscience and the future of technology—from a Forbes 30 Under 30 scientist.” -Next Big Idea Club